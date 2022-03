ZED To Distribute ‘Zelensky: The Story’

ZED entered a deal with BANGUMI to oversee international distribution of Zelensky: The Story.

Produced by BANGUMI for TMC, part of TF1 Group, the standalone documentary offers a portrait of the TV star-turned-President of Ukraine. The event documentary tells the story of how Zelensky went from comedian and TV actor to wartime leader.

The film was written and directed by Willy Papa, Nicolas Fresco, and Arthur Genre.