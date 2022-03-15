NBCUniversal Formats And Showmax Present ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’

NBCUniversal Formats and Showmax revealed the newest edition to The Real Housewives franchise.

Produced by Livespot 360, The Real Houseweives of Lagos will revolve around the lives of six glamorous women in Lagos. The housewives will include Hutchings CEO Carolyna Hutchings, social media influencer Laura Ikeji, lawyer and Good Hair CEO Chioma Ikokwu, Tiannah’s Place Empire CEO and celebrity stylist-fashion designer Toyin Lawani, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, and PR expert and Six Sixteen Agency chief executive director Mariam Timmer.

The show will be available on Showmax in over 40 African countries starting on April 8, 2022.

NBCUniversal Formats internationally distributes The Real Housewives format.

Candice Fangueiro, head of Content at Showmax Africa, commented, “As an African brand, showcasing and telling African stories is at the core of our content production, so we are excited to be partnering with NBCUniversal Formats to bring The Real Housewives of Lagos to our subscribers. The Real Housewives of Durban, now in its second season, has smashed viewing records and delighted fans. Our Nigerian subscribers are in for a treat with the local edition.”