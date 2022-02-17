Series Mania Announces Programming And Forum Pitching Sessions

Series Mania Festival announced the nine competing series in the International Competition.

This year, the in-competition series include Billy The Kid, Fire Dance, Il Re, Le Monde de Demain, Soldiers, The Baby, The Birth of Daniel F. Harris, Transport, and We Own This City. The jury of the International Competition, who will select the series for honors, will include German actor Christian Berkel, Franco-Belgian actress Cécile de France, Israeli actress Shira Haas, Turkish creator and director, Berkun Oya, and French singer-songwriter and model Yseult.

Series Mania Festival will be held from March 18-25, 2022, in Lille, France.

Series Mania Forum, the industry arm, also revealed the 15 projects for the Co-Pro Pitching Sessions. The projects include A Boy Disappears, The Accident, The Cuckoo Treatment, Dead End, Detective Touré, Hormones, The Impossible She, Island of Youth, The Liberties, Little Hands, The Mars Project, Paradise, Rank, Salvation, and The Winter Pack.

Running from March 22-24, the Forum will include a line-up of panels and conferences on different subjects.

In addition, the fifth edition of Lille Dialogues will take place on March 24 with the theme “Empowering the Audiovisual Industry with Creativity.”