January 2022 Content Highlights: Universal Cinergia

Universal Cinergia is a leading language services provider offering dubbing, voice over, subtitling, closed captioning, audio description, and post-production services in multiple languages to broadcasters, film studios, VoD platforms, distributors, TV channels, and producers.

In 2021, the Miami-based localization company acquired new clients, adding heavyweight client names to its robust portfolio, which increased by 20 percent. The company oversaw the dubbing of high-profile titles, including English dubbing for Isabel and Brazilian Portuguese dubbing for Grand Hotel (pictured), among others.

The company also created original production tracks for Nina & Olga, an animated title co-produced by Mondo TV Iberoamerica and Enanimation.

In addition, Universal Cinergia opened a Los Angeles sales office, headed by Elisa Aquino, VP Sales & Marketing.

