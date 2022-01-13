January 2022 Content Highlights: Telefilms

Telefilms, the Latin American distributor of movies and series, boasts a portfolio that includes drama Coda. The film follows seventeen-year-old Ruby, who is the sole hearing member of a deaf family. When she joins her high school’s choir club, she finds herself torn between the obligations to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

In the third installment of the After franchise, After We Fell (pictured) finds Tessa starting an exciting new chapter of her life. As she prepares to move to Seattle for her dream job, Hardin’s jealousy and unpredictable behavior reach a fever pitch and threatens to end their intense relationship. Ultimately, Tessa and Hardin must decide if their love is worth fighting for.

Action thriller 355 portrays five women banding together to stop a global organization from acquiring a weapon that could thrust the teetering world into total chaos.

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit and sends it hurtling towards Earth. With mere weeks before impact, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler is convinced she has the key to saving us all.

Animated film Dog depicts Briggs and his companion Lulu, a Belgian Malinois, as they head down the Pacific Coast in time to catch their best friend’s and handler’s funeral.

Find the complete listings here.