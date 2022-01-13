January 2022 Content Highlights: SPI International

SPI International operates 42 television channels on six continents, including the FilmBox and Film1 brands, and a rich bouquet of thematic channels specialized in bringing the highest quality documentaries, fashion and lifestyle content, sports programming, and more.

Working with over 700 operators worldwide, the global media company uses cutting-edge technology to provide its subscribers with access to its linear and on-demand content.

In addition to linear offers, SPI operates multiple digital services including FilmBox+ and Dizi. SPI’s ever-expanding catalogue of digital products also includes a wide variety of FAST channels such as Filmstream and Docustream, among others.

SPI International is also a leading distributor of theatrical films and television programming worldwide. SPI’s catalogue presents a wide range of more than 3,000 titles, including Elyse, Best Sellers, Nitram, Little America, Universe’s Most Wanted, Axis Sally, Panama, Waiting For Anya, Looks That Kill, Empire, and Love Type D.

Find the complete listings here.