January 2022 Content Highlights: Multicom Entertainment Group

Multicom Entertainment Group is an independent distribution company with a focus on the global television market and all digital media platforms including OTT, mobile and pay-per-view.

The company’s portfolio includes TheArchive channel, which is dedicated to representing rare, retro, and 4K restored films and classic TV. From cult movies to timeless series, TheArchive is available on both linear and VoD on any device worldwide.

TheGrapevine channel will enlighten and inspire with true stories, interviews, documentaries, music, and reality programming.

Horror film The Cannibal Man follows Marcos, a young man working in a meat factory, who accidentally kills a taxi driver. Gradually, he kills people close to him who have become suspicious, in order to cover up his original crime.

In Container Masters, repurposed shipping containers are turned into beautiful homes and unique building projects. Jim Russell, the Container Master, brings clients’ unique shipping container dreams to life.

Crime drama Freeway – 25th Anniversary (pictured) finds teenage juvenile delinquent Vanessa Lutz going to live with her grandmother. On her way, she meets Bob Wolverton, a charming yet sadistic serial killer.

