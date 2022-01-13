January 2022 Content Highlights: Lionsgate

Lionsgate brings a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world.

Dramedy Love Life (pictured) follows a different protagonist’s quest for love each season. Season two focuses on Marcus Watkins as he comes out of a relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person.

Comedy Home Economics looks at the heartwarming yet sometimes frustrating relationship between adult siblings: Tom, the middle-class writer; Connor, the little brother in the one percent of the one percent; and Sarah, the do-good sister who’s barely getting by. This is a family that loves each other, but money keeps getting in the way.

In dramedy Hiccups and Hookups, a recently separated single mother, her commitment-phobic and successful younger brother, and her smart but confused teenage daughter are trying their best to handle the ride called “life.” This is a heartwarming comedy around dating and modern-day relationships across two generations.

Son of a Critch tells the coming-of-age story of 11-year-old Mark who uses comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with people.

Comedy Welcome to Flatch follows a documentary crew that sets out to explore the lives of residents in the small Midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities.

