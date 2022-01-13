January 2022 Content Highlights: Kanal D International

Kanal D International, the international sales arm of Kanal D, represents a bold catalogue of Turkish dramas and romantic comedies.

In Three Sisters (pictured), sisters Türkan, Dönüş, and Derya discover that life is not as easy as it seems. Secrets can be hidden even by those who are most trusted, and horrific illnesses can lead to the resurrection of the past.

Twist of Fate portrays Ada, a superstitious girl who believes that if she cannot marry her first love, she will be cursed for life. What will happen when Ada clings to her marriage with Rüzgar so as not to be doomed, and has to work with her attractive boss, Bora, who has no interest in love?

Recipe of Love shows Firat, the chef at a humble kebab restaurant, as he meets the owner of a French restaurant, Naz. What follows is the ultimate clash of cultures.

In Love Trap, Ayşe lays a trap by claiming that her boss’s son, Kerem, is her lover, thus compelling him to marry her. Kerem plays into Ayşe’s game to dethrone his father in the company. Will their plan work?

Medical drama Hekimoglu revolves around Ateş Hekimoğlu, the infamous infectious disease and nephrology physician, who cures extraordinary cases with his team.

Find the complete listings here.