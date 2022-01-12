January 2022 Content Highlights: GRB Studios

GRB Studios, a content studio and global distribution company servicing linear, digital, and branded platforms, offers a catalogue of over 4,000 hours of a wide range of genres.

In Living By Design, brother and sister duo Jake and Jazz Smollett transform living, work, and play spaces from drab to fab — and turn houses into homes.

Docu-series Down to Earth with Zac Efron (pictured) is a binge-worthy travelogue, food odyssey, and eco-warrior series that takes Zac Efron to the far corners of the world.

In paranormal series Death Walker with Nick Groff, Nick Groff investigates the origin of some of the most notorious hauntings in America.

Docu-series Ready To Love explores real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful singles looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship.

The intense true tales in Untold Stories Of The ER demonstrate the dramatic nature of medicine practiced under pressure and unpredictable circumstances, where every moment can be a turning point.

