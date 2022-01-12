January 2022 Content Highlights: Global Agency

Global Agency, the Turkish TV content distributor, presents a winter slate that features drama The Game of My Destiny (pictured). Asiye’s world is turned upside down by a chain of fateful events through which she must battle to rebuild a family.

In Redemption, Zeynep’s life is destroyed by her daughter Elif’s kidnapping. With help from detective Sinan, she launches a search that transforms her and all those involved.

Set in a mansion rocked by murder, vengeance, and passion, The Phoenix portrays the beautiful Zümrüt striving to find love amid the jealousies and betrayals of the rich Demirkan family.

In The Boy, Akça’s life is turned upside down when she goes in search of the son she gave up for adoption. She is drawn into the turmoil of a powerful family that is about to be confronted by its arch enemy Hasan, Akça’s former lover.

Dramedy Daydreamer is about a fun-loving daydreamer who sets off on a tumultuous journey of romantic adventure. She leaves behind her father’s grocery store to tame the wild heart of a world-famous photographer for love.

