January 2022 Content Highlights: ATV

ATV distributes a diverse selection of content, including TV series and movies from Turkey.

In drama Destan (pictured), the story begins with Akkız stabbing her arrow into Korkut Khan’s heart. Then Akkız becomes a slave to Korkut’s son Batuga in the enemy’s palace! Many years later, Akkız and Batuga cross paths. Batuga, the hidden Khan of the Turks, will write an epic legend with Akkız that will unite the Turks, and show what they can achieve by joining hands.

For My Family revolves around Kadir and his three younger siblings after their parents’ sudden deaths. Akif, who is responsible for that unfortunate event, finds a job for Kadir and lets his siblings into the private school that he owns.

Wounded Heart depicts a story of revenge between two families. Ferit and Hande plan to marry. But when Ferit sees Hande being intimate with Yaman, he heads to İstanbul and, by chance, makes a “proposal” to Ayşe.

The Ottoman portrays Osman, the youngest heir to Ertugrul Ghazi, in his fight for the sake of the Kayi tribe’s future and for a reunion with Bala Hanim.

In Hercai, Reyyan and Miran marry, but after just one night of wedded bliss, Miran ends the relationship. He was raised to avenge the murder of his parents, who were killed by Reyyan’s father. More secrets will be revealed as Reyyan and Miran hold onto their love despite all obstacles.

