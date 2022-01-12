January 2022 Content Highlights: All3Media International

All3Media International, the distribution arm of All3Media group, manages a distribution catalogue spanning more than 15,000 hours of content across genres.

Thriller Rules of the Game (pictured) explores sexual politics in the modern workplace. When a new HR director investigates cases of misconduct and abuse, Sam is torn between protecting the company and recognizing her own complicity in the toxic workplace culture.

Psychological thriller Close to Me follows Jo, a woman who seems to have it all. But after an accident, Jo suffers memory loss. With a growing unease around her husband, family, and friends, she must play detective in her own life and piece together what really happened the night of the accident.

Character-driven crime drama Black Sands is about a police detective, Aníta, who takes a new post in her childhood village. She embarks on an investigation to find a serial killer who has been operating for years.

Playgrounds of the Rich and Famous shares unprecedented access into the luxurious holidays of a group of wealthy holidaymakers and the savvy locals who make their fortune catering to their every whim.

Inside Beverly Hills: The Land of the Rich and Famous offers access into a society defined by money, luxury lifestyle, and celebrity status, following the entrepreneurs, estate agents, stylists and designers catering to Hollywood’s rich and famous.

