Dubai International Content Market Opens Its Doors For In-Person Event

The Dubai International Content Market will take place in person at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel Conference Centre from November 24-25, 2021.

DICM will gather media and entertainment industry executives to meet, connect, and network. Content buyers and sellers will have the opportunity to generate leads and explore business prospects. This year’s edition will feature more than 55 exhibiting countries from over 20 countries, including Russia, South Korea, Turkey, and more.

Through DICM’s dedicated marketplace, interested buyers and sellers can pre-schedule meetings ahead of the event’s opening.

Anas Al Madani, vice-chairman and group CEO of INDEX Holding, stated, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank our supportive key stakeholders, sponsors, and exhibitors who made DICM a huge success. We are certain that we will be a great help in developing regional businesses and connect you with the world as we provide you with a media celebration in the middle of Dubai, a leading business hub.”