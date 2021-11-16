MIP Cancun Content Highlights: Universal Cinergia

Founded in 2012, Universal Cinergia is a leading language services provider offering dubbing, voice over, subtitling, closed captioning, audio description, and post-production services in multiple languages to broadcasters, film studios, VoD platforms, distributors, TV channels and producers.

Headed by CEO Liliam Hernandez and COO Gema Lopez, business partners with a combined experience of more than 35 years in the audiovisual industry, Universal Cinergia Dubbing provides localization services in Spanish, Portuguese, English, French, and Castilian. With headquarters in Miami, and recording studios in São Paulo, Mexico City, Paris, and Valencia, the company manages a vast network of voice talents, artistic directors, translators, and audio engineers, handling content localization for live-action series, documentaries, telenovelas, feature films, and animation.

