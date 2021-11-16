MIP Cancun Content Highlights: TLN Media Group

TLN Media Group represents Made In Canada multilingual programming across genres.

Documentary Dia de los Muertos examines why the Mexican tradition is considered one of the most important cultural traditions to Mexican-Canadians.

In drama web series Personville: Secrets of a Small Town, four best friends enter a contest to make a documentary about their hometown, Personville, where one of the oldest legends in the town is the mysterious “hidden house.” Throughout their journey, the teens’ bravery and strength are put to the test.

The Opening Food & Travel Series presents TV personalities and top Canadian chefs Rob Rossi and Craig Harding as they travel to Italy, Argentina, Canada, and Spain in search of culinary inspiration.

Mi Nombre es Ripley (My Name Is Ripley) is a Spanish language-learning series starring an adorable French bulldog named Ripley.

Children’s lifestyle series Kids Cookout (pictured) features enthusiastic kid cooks of varying cultures engaging with their heritage via backyard cookouts.

