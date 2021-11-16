MIP Cancun Content Highlights: Multicom Entertainment Group

Founded in 2010 by veteran film and TV executive Irv Holender, Multicom Entertainment Group is an independent distribution company with a focus on the global TV market and all digital media platforms.

The company’s portfolio includes TheArchive channel, which highlights rare, retro, and 4K restored films and classic TV.

TheGrapevine channel showcases true stories, interviews, documentaries, music, and reality programming.

In horror The Cannibal Man, a young man working in a meat factory accidentally kills a taxi driver then begins to kill people close to him in order to cover up his original crime.

In Container Masters, repurposed shipping containers are turned into beautiful homes and unique building projects. Jim Russell, also known as the Container Master, brings clients’ unique shipping container dreams to life.

Freeway – 25th Anniversary (pictured) follows teenage juvenile delinquent Vanessa Lutz, who, a­ttempting to flee her life, goes to live with her grandmother. On the way, she meets Bob Wolverton, a charming yet sadistic serial killer.

