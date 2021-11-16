MIP Cancun Content Highlights: MRC Live & Alternative

MRC Live & Alternative produces unscripted and live television event programming.

Three-part limited series This Is Esports explores the many facets of the gaming industry, its history and meteoric rise, its social impact, and how it operates entirely by its own rules.

Comedy series Fail Army highlights hilarious blooper-style, user-generated videos from around the world.

The Football Show offers viewers unprecedented access to the personal side of elite players and legends of the game.

The American Music Awards, the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, pays tribute to today’s most influential and iconic artists, featuring a star-studded lineup of performers and artists from all musical genres.

A time-honored annual tradition since 1972, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (pictured) is a New Year’s staple with live performances in New York, along with the iconic Times Square ball drop.

