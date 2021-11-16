MIP Cancun Content Highlights: MISTCO

MISTCO, the international brand management and content distribution agency, delivers top titles, brands, and channels.

Historical drama The Great Seljuks: Alparslan (pictured) depicts the life of Sultan Alparslan, the ruler of the Great Seljuk State.

In Barbarossa: Sword of the Mediterranean, four brothers rise up against dangers and become conquerors of the seas in the 16th century.

Crime drama The Shadow Team follows seven patriots who accept a challenging duty that requires them to leave their own lives and loved ones behind and become ghosts for their country.

Set on an island in the south of Turkey, Once Upon A Time In Cyprus sees the Dereli family become the target of a terrorist organization. The Dereli family and Ankaralı, who is sent to island on an undercover mission, take on a mission to protect their homeland.

Drama series The Innocents revolves around four siblings who are diagnosed with different types of obsessive-compulsive disorder, as a result of their childhood traumas and family history. The tragedy of the family’s backstory is balanced with a romance between Han and the family’s new tenant and neighbor, İnci.

Find the complete listings here.