MIP Cancun Content Highlights: MADD Entertainment

MADD Entertainment, a distributor of Turkish dramas to the international market, carries a November slate that includes Family Secrets. The series follows Ceylin, a courageous lawyer, who takes on a murder case involving Çınar, the brother to prosecutor Ilgaz. Working together, Ilgaz and Ceylin will find themselves in a predicament involving both their families.

In All About Marriage, renowned lawyer Çolpan Cevher is shocked when her oldest daughter suddenly leaves the firm to join a rival. To further complicate matters, her ex shows up to reclaim his share of the family business.

In The Bad Penny, a killer is stalking a tight-knit neighborhood. The Organized Crime Unit captain, Efe, initially suspects Kartal, a mafioso who is the neighborhood protector. Eventually the cop and the crime boss team up to find the “Three Penny Killer.”

My New Family (pictured) follows Gece, who, after a failed suicide attempt, is taken in by police detective Erdem and his three children. Gece’s past will eventually catch up to her. And Erdem’s secret, which he has been keeping, will devastate everyone when it comes to light.

In Love, Reason, Get Even, Esra swore she would never marry a man like her father. Then she met Ozan. Years later, after their divorce, Ozan becomes a rich tech celebrity, while Esra wheedles her way into his company and concocts a plan to exact her revenge!

