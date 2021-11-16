MIP Cancun Content Highlights: Inter Medya

Turkish distributor Inter Medya highlights a host of drama series.

In Sooner Or Later (pictured), five members of the Yılmaz family were murdered, except for sisters Nesime and Feride who disappeared. After journalist Murat gets involved, the two sisters meet again and share one goal: To not get caught by Nesime’s ex-husband and their family’s murderer, Cemil.

In Destiny, Harun decides to win Ezo’s heart and take over her fortune. Noticing that Ezo is just a poor girl trying to find her way in a dark world, Harun shows her love. Dreaming of a family, Ezo enthusiastically runs towards that light, not knowing what awaits her.

The Trusted follows Marashli, an ex-soldier, who left the special forces to open a bookstore and spend time with his sick daughter. His life changes when the beautiful Mahur walks into his store, and their destinies will be irrevocably interwoven.

Scorpion tells the story of Perihan Emgen, her daughter, grandchildren, and her son-in-law, Firket. Ferda, who was abandoned by Perihan, takes her revenge by having an affair with Firket. Determined to take the life that was taken from her, she accidentally causes her sister’s death, changing everything.

In action drama Ariza, Ali Riza is forced to give up his ambitions and support his family as a taxi driver. But a chance encounter in his car draws him into a vicious mafia feud that transforms his life into a fight for survival, love, and justice.

Find the complete listings here.