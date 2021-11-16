MIP Cancun Content Highlights: ATV

ATV is presenting drama series Destan (pictured). After stabbing her arrow into Korkut Khan’s heart, Akkız becomes a slave to Korkut’s son Batuga. Many years later, Akkız and Batuga cross paths, now carrying two lies that could cost their lives. Batuga will write an epic legend with Akkız, by uniting the Turks and proving to the world what they can achieve by joining hands.

For My Family follows the lives of Kadir and his three younger siblings after their parents’ sudden death. Akif, who is responsible for that unfortunate event, finds a job for Kadir and lets his siblings into the private school that he owns, opening a new window for everyone.

Wounded Heart depicts a story of revenge between two families. Ferit and Hande plan to marry. But when Ferit sees Hande being intimate with Yaman, he heads to İstanbul and, by chance, makes a “proposal” to Ayşe.

The Ottoman tells the sweeping story of the people of Anatolia. Within the Kayi tribe, a power struggle takes place between Osman, the youngest heir to Ertugrul Ghazi, and his uncle Dündar.

In Hercai, Reyyan and Miran’s marriage ends after just one night. Miran ends it because he was raised to avenge the murder of his parents, who were killed by Reyyan’s father. More secrets will be revealed as the two try to appreciate their love despite all obstacles.

Find the complete listings here.