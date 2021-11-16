MIP Cancun Content Highlights: All3Media International

All3Media International, the distribution arm of All3Media Group, manages a distribution catalogue spanning over 15,000 hours of content across all genres.

The distributor’s line-up spotlights Black Sands (pictured), a character-driven crime drama about a police detective who returns to the village of her troubled childhood to investigate a serial killer.

In domestic drama Hollington Drive, two sisters fear their children may have played a role in the disappearance of a 10-year-old boy.

Playgrounds of the Rich and Famous portrays the luxurious holidays of a select group of wealthy holidaymakers and the savvy locals who make their fortune catering to their every whim.

Food competition series Future Food Stars follows a famous chef in his search for the food and drink entrepreneurs who will revolutionize the food industry.

In reality format Don’t Tell the Bride, a couple receives a sum of money to plan their wedding under one condition — one of them must be the sole planner for the big day, while the other has no idea what will happen.

