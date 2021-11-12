TLN Media Group Airs Original Docs For Canada’s Vets

TLN Media Group will pay tribute to Canada’s brave men and women with a line-up of documentaries in November on Mediaset Italia.

Last night, November 11, Mediaset Italia premiered the original documentary San Pietro Infine: Una Città Perduta, which features the testimonials of the last living Italian-Canadian survivors of that significant battle.

On November 23, Montecassino: L’Abbazia Indistruttibile will air. The award-winning documentary from the “I Remember” series dives into the historic battle of Monte Cassino through the eyes of surviving Italian immigrants who fled for Canada.

In addition, 1943: Operation Husky. The Canadian Landing in Sicily will be presented on November 30. With first-hand accounts, the documentary illuminates the importance of Canada’s victory in Sicily in World War II.