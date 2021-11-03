Jago Lee And John Fothergill Launch Telltale

Producer Jago Lee and business partner John Fothergill launched the new production company Telltale.

Telltale will focus on premium factual across audio, TV, and film, with a debut slate highlighting content in key genres such as crime, history, and adventure. Adopting an ‘audio-first’ approach, the company’s development strategy is informed by the recent expansion of long-form narrative podcasts and the trend of turning those series into boxset TV.

In addition to working with broadcasters and commissioners on several projects, Telltale signed an exclusive first-look deal with Antica Productions, which has also led a minority investment in the new venture.

Lee commented, “We love telling complex, characterful, original stories and we know these are treasured by audiences. They’re also, of course, the most challenging series to develop straight into the TV market. Telltale will take a platform agnostic approach – producing the thrilling stories we love in audio first, then evolving them into the TV and film worlds.”

Fothergill remarked, “Telltale harnesses the power of the growing and exciting audio market, which has become a rich hunting ground for new IP. We are positioning ourselves at the forefront of that market, specifically to develop a clear storytelling path from audio to screen. We are thrilled that we have partnered with Antica Productions on our North American slate and look forward to sharing these rich stories with audiences soon.”