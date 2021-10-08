ViacomCBS Scores Multi-Year Deal With Women of Wrestling

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group announced a multi-year distribution deal with Women Of Wrestling (WOW), the women’s wrestling league owned by Jeanie Buss and created by David McLane.

The exclusive media rights deal sees WOW launching in weekend syndication with new episodes in fall 2022. ViacomCBS Global Distribution secured clearance in 160 markets, representing 70 percent of the U.S. with licensing agreements that include CBS-owned-and-operated stations and Sinclair Broadcast Group. Historic previous seasons are scheduled to be available on CW Seed and Pluto TV in December 2021.

Former WWE World champion AJ Mendez will offer commentary during each broadcast. WOW World Champion The Beast and former world champion Tessa Blanchard will also return.

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group will oversee distribution in the U.S. and internationally.

Dan Cohen, president of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Jeanie Buss and David McLane to create a significant global footprint for WOW and expand our diverse, world-class content portfolio. This series offers audiences unique, compelling and creative entertainment that features female ‘superheroes’ in the ring, behind the cameras and in all aspects of the business. Both in the U.S and abroad, we believe this is an event program that will make some noise in the marketplace.”

Jeanie Buss, owner of WOW, added, “Our partnership with the entire ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group family allows us to continue our mission of providing wrestling fans and WOW Superheroes what they have all deserved: a global platform for a dedicated women’s wrestling league.”