MIPCOM Content Highlights: TV Division of UniFrance

For more than 27 years, TV France International — which since June 23, 2021, has become the TV Division of UniFrance — has been responsible for promoting French audiovisual programs around the world, and runs Screenopsis, the biggest database of French programs for export.

Based in Paris, the newly structured UniFrance, which was created in 1949, is now in charge of supporting export and promoting French film and audiovisual content internationally. It has some 50 employees, as well as representatives based in the United States, China and, soon, Japan. It groups more than 1,000 French film and audiovisual professionals who work together to promote French films and audiovisual programs to foreign audiences, professionals, and media.

Find the complete listings here.