MIPCOM Content Highlights: Studio 100 Media

Studio 100 Media is an international production and distribution company in the kids’ and family entertainment sector.

The company boasts a slate led by FriendZSpace (pictured). The comedy-adventure series follows best pals Alice, Kim, and Leo. When not sweating homework, doing chores, or playing in the backyard, the three are adventure-craving deep space explorers.

In 100% Wolf – Legend of the Moonstone, Freddy Lupin’s “warfing” goes awry and he is turned into a poodle instead of a fearsome werewolf. Freddy and his friends are forced into being heroes, solving mysteries and empowering each other’s differences.

Heidi portrays the titular character, a happy and communicative orphan-girl who lives with her grandfather in the Swiss Alps. Her blithe nature means that she can show others how to grow with everyday life’s challenges and still be happy.

Tip the Mouse follows Tip through the fascinating adventures that each child faces while growing up.

Wissper presents a curious girl who can talk to animals. By using the magic word “Sssshhh,” Wissper can transport herself to anywhere there is an animal in trouble and in need of help.

Find the complete listings here.