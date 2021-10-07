MIPCOM Content Highlights: SPI International

SPI International operates 42 television channels on six continents, including the flagship FilmBox and a rich bouquet of thematic channels specialized in documentaries, fashion and lifestyle content, sports programming, and more.

Working with over 700 operators worldwide, the global media company uses cutting-edge technology to provide its 90 million subscribers with access to its linear and on-demand content. In addition to linear offers, SPI operates multiple digital services including FilmBox+ and the ad-based digital channel Filmstream. The company has also recently launched a new digital service, Dizi, a state-of-the-art aggregator of the best Turkish series worldwide.

Original content became the center of attention at SPI International, with films produced, co-produced, or financed by SPI’s core production team growing year after year. My Dad’s Christmas Date, starring Jeremy Piven, was successfully launched during Christmas 2020, simultaneously on FilmBox channels as well as on Film1 Netherlands. SPI’s most ambitious project to date, Mister Mayfair (pictured), produced in collaboration with long-time production partner Philippe Martinez, will be launched on Film1 this Christmas season.

