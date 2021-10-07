MIPCOM Content Highlights: Rallie

Rallie is a worldwide distributor of all forms of content.

Set in the year 2005, RoboCop The Series (pictured) follows police officer Alex Murphy who is badly wounded in the line of duty and his body is damaged beyond repair. Medical experts combine Alex’s body with robot parts to create Robocop —the ultimate law officer.

Pacific Blue revolves around the officers of the Santa Monica Bike Patrol who keep one of the world’s most celebrated stretches of coastline free from crime.

The Mary Higgins Clark Collection features 13 two-hour movies based on the works of best-selling novelist Mary Higgins Clark.

In Universal Soldier II: Brothers in Arms, Luc Devereux and Veronica Roberts revive Luc’s long-lost brother Eric, who has been suspended in a cryo-chamber. Together they attempt to expose the Maxur-led Unisol program, which recycles dead soldiers to create the ultimate mercenary army. In Universal Soldier III: Unfinished Business, Veronica and Luc conclude their quest to expose the Unisol program and destroy their mentor’s billion-dollar heist. Meanwhile, the evil Dr. Walker creates a genetically engineered Unisol GR87 programmed with a single mission: to destroy Luc and Veronica.

In Max Havoc: Curse of the Dragon, Max Havoc, world famous kickboxer turned sports photographer, faces the relentless Black Dragons in a quest to save the lovely Goody sisters and to avenge the death of good friend Tahsi in Guam. Max Havoc: Ring of Fire follows Max Havoc on a new assignment. While at a luxury hotel in the heart of a big city, he discovers that the classy hotel owner is a vicious mob boss heading up a crime ring full of unwanted teenagers in the nearby slums.

