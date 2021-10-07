MIPCOM Content Highlights: Rai Com

Rai Com is the distribution unit of the Italian pubcaster RAI.

The company’s lineup spotlights TV movie Sisters Forever (pictured). Two girls, Marinella and Costanza, have their first day of school. After a quick mix-up that is immediately repaired, Marinella’s parents discover that her blood type is incompatible with theirs. Genetic testing confirms the truth: the girls were switched at birth. As complete strangers, they will be forced to live together to finally put things right.

Biopic Carla portrays the acclaimed ballerina, Carla Fracci. This intimate portrait depicts a talented woman who became the most famous ballerina in the world.

Set in Turin during 1967, medical drama Hearts follows Cesare in his dream of performing the first heart transplant in history. He brings on two brilliant professionals to his team: the heart surgeon Alberto and the cardiologist Delia. What Cesare does not know is that Delia and Alberto were about to get married six years earlier. Is this a second chance?

In Until the last heartbeat, heart surgeon Diego becomes the personal doctor of a mafia boss to save his son’s life. What follows is one man’s struggle between good and evil to save his family.

Period romance series The Ladies’ Paradise revolves around a beauty and luxury store that grows during the economic boom of the ‘50s. Meanwhile Teresa, a store assistant, gains the courage to speak up and change her destiny.

Find the complete listings here.