MRC Live & Alternative produces unscripted and live television event programming and is the world’s largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming.

The company’s portfolio includes This Is Esports (pictured), a three-part limited series exploring the many facets of the gaming industry, its history and meteoric rise, its social impact, and how it operates entirely by its own rules.

Comedy series Fail Army is filled with hilarious blooper-style, user-generated videos from around the world.

The Football Show grants viewers unprecedented access to the personal side of elite players and legends of the game. From charities to passions, viewers see football icons use their skills and celebrity to win off the pitch as well.

The American Music Awards is the world’s largest fan-voted awards show that pays tribute to today’s most influential and iconic artists. The event features a star-studded lineup of performers and artists from all genres of music.

A time-honored annual tradition since 1972, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is a staple with live performances in New York, along with the iconic Times Square ball drop. Ryan Seacrest hosts.

