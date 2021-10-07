MIPCOM Content Highlights: MISTCO

MISTCO is an international brand management and content distribution agency serving top titles, brands, and channels.

This season, the company’s slate features historical drama Barbarossa: Sword of the Mediterranean (pictured). The series tells the story of four brothers who rise up against dangers and become conquerors of the seas.

The Great Seljuks: The Legend of Alparslan portrays the life of Sultan Alparslan, the ruler of the Great Seljuk State, who defeated the Byzantine army in 1071 and opened the gates of Anatolia to the Turks.

Crime drama The Shadow Team follows seven patriots who accept a challenging duty that requires them to leave their own lives behind and become ghosts among crowds for their country.

In Once Upon A Time In Cyprus, the Dereli family is targeted by a terrorist organization. Kemal and his daughter, Mine, must lead everyone while they migrate with other families. Meanwhile, Ankaralı is sent on an undercover mission. The Dereli family and Ankaralı take on a challenging mission to protect their homeland.

The Innocents follows four siblings diagnosed with different types of obsessive-compulsive disorder. The series depicts the family’s present parallel with their past. The tragedy of the family’s backstory is balanced with a romantic love story between Han and the family’s new tenant and neighbor, İnci.

