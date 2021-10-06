MIPCOM Content Highlights: Mediaset Distribution

Mediaset Distribution is the international distribution division of Mediaset.

This season, the division’s slate includes Vatican – The Great Beauty, hosted by actor Cesare Bocci. The documentary takes viewers on a journey to discover the architectural heritage and the natural beauties of the holy city.

Comedy My Dear Brother follows two different brothers who share an important thing in common: their father. When Alberto decides to leave the north and run for mayor in the south, he is forced to meet the new family.

In drama series The Silence of Water (pictured), a local police inspector is forced to work with a newly arrived homicide detective to investigate the disappearance of a young girl. They uncover hidden truths and secret affairs, and everybody seems to be involved.

Kidnapped By Justice tells the story of a father who was falsely accused of sexually abusing his daughter and spent two years of prison, and a little girl who was snatched from her loved ones and put up for adoption.

Period drama Love and Sacrifice follows its protagonists live out their passions with staggering intensity, against the striking scenery of the Carrara marble quarries.

