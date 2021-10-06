MIPCOM Content Highlights: MADD Entertainment

MADD Entertainment is showcasing drama series All About Marriage (pictured). Renowned lawyer Çolpan Cevher, who built her family business into Istanbul’s top divorce practice, is shocked when her oldest daughter Azra suddenly leaves the firm to join a rival. To further complicate matters, her ex shows up — 25 years after running away with the nanny — to reclaim his share of the family business.

In Yalancılar ve Mumları, four girlfriends remain as close in their thirties as they were in college, despite their different paths. They will each go on a journey to find themselves, but they won’t be alone.

Drama series Yargi follows Ceylin, a courageous lawyer, who knows no boundaries when it comes to rules. She takes on a murder case involving Çınar, the brother to prosecutor Ilgaz, who has a strict professional ethic. While working for Çınar’s release, Ilgaz and Ceylin will find themselves in a puzzle that will concern both their families.

