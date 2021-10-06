MIPCOM Content Highlights: KinoPoisk

KinoPoisk, operated by Yandex Studios, is Russia’s leading streaming platform and producer of original hit series and feature films in a variety of genres.

Political thriller Spoiler (pictured) portrays an acting governor who, in order to win a local election, forces a young businessman to act as a “spoiler” – a successful candidate who will give his votes away in favor of his patron. Stakes are raised when things stop going to plan.

Missing is the story of Lena Garber, who went missing as a child 10 years ago and suddenly appears back home as a young lady with severe memory loss.

Topi takes a group of Russian teenagers in search of happiness to a mysterious Russian village where ghosts and spirits seem to reside.

In action comedy Anndroid, experimental android Ann is integrated as an officer at a local police department. She is smart, kicks ass, and extremely sexy. And almost human! Seasons one and two available.

Comedy Unprincipled tells funny R-rated stories about the lives of Moscow’s oligarchs and friends, who live in the Russian Manhattan. Seasons one and two available.

Find the complete listings here.