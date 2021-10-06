MIPCOM Content Highlights: Kanal D International

Kanal D International is the global business arm of Kanal D, the Turkish TV channel operated by Demirören Media.

The company’s portfolio showcases new drama Three Sisters (pictured), portraying Türkan, Dönüş and Derya, whose fairy-tale childhood maybe didn’t prepare them for the cruelty of the world. This is a story of returning to goodness by remembering the joyful days.

Romantic comedy Twist of Fate depicts what happens when a superstitious young girl tries to keep her “marriage fraud” to avoid being “happily never after” and must work with an alpha male boss who has closed doors against love.

In Recipe of Love, Firat’s life changes with advice from the TV personality Doctor Love. His journey takes him to a French restaurant where he falls in love with the owner.

Love Trap shares the marriage game between poor girl Ayşe and rich boy Kerem. It will soon bind them forever.

Medical drama Hekimoglu follows a witty doctor who saves his patients from diseases. With his team of three young doctors, he does whatever it takes to solve the most puzzling cases.

Find the complete listings here.