MIPCOM Content Highlights: Incendo

Incendo specializes in the production and international distribution of high-quality TV programming.

The Canadian company’s slate is led by rom-com Destination Love (pictured). Madison has the chance to pursue her love of event management when her two best friends announce their engagement. Finding a pre-planned wedding package on a remote island vineyard in New Zealand, Madison teams up with David, and they soon discover a potential pairing of their own.

In Love Knots, Jodie’s sail-making business is at risk when a luxury developer purchases her hometown marina. When she meets Will, the lead architect, they work to find compromises between the developer and the local community. Before long, their friendship ultimately sets sail for romance.

Sweet as Maple Syrup follows Rachelle in a race against time when her family’s maple orchard starts to decline, just ahead of the Maple Syrup Festival. With the help of arboriculture professor Derek, she can heal the orchard, discovering along the way that her friendship with Derek may have a sweet ending of its own.

In The Secret Sauce, marketing exec Laura is sent to oversee a small-town cook-off and entice Jim, the local barbecue joint owner, to let her license his family’s secret BBQ sauce. As two very different worlds collide, a newfound friendship slowly marinates into something much sweeter.

In Written in the Stars, Kelsey’s magazine approves her pitch about a skeptic’s take on love and horoscopes, and she is teamed up with astrology guru Carter. While working the story around a local meteor shower festival, they soon learn that love really can be written in the stars.

