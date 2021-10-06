MIPCOM Content Highlights: GRB Studios

GRB Studios is a content studio and global distribution company servicing linear, digital, and branded platforms.

With strong relationships with international broadcasters, the company offers a catalogue that includes The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek. The documentary takes viewers through the all-encompassing history of Star Trek.

In paranormal series Death Walker (pictured), Nick Groff investigates the origins of some of the most notorious hauntings in America, redefining our understanding of the paranormal.

Dons Of Disco follows a lip-syncing scandal that pits an American singer against an Italian male model over the legacy of 1980s ‘Italo Disco’ star Den Harrow.

In Family Pictures, participants share photos with historians who help to unearth rich personal stories.

Living By Design features brother and sister duo Jake and Jazz Smollett who transform living, work, and play spaces from drab to fab.

Find the complete listings here.