MIPCOM Content Highlights: FilmRise

FilmRise is a film and TV studio and operates the FilmRise streaming network, the world’s largest independently owned portfolio of ad-supported streaming apps and FAST channels.

The company’s slate highlights unscripted series The Mediator with Ice-T (pictured), which finds Ice-T seeking resolutions between two feuding civilian parties in a court-like platform.

In Brave Wilderness, adventurers and science experts Nathaniel “Coyote” Peterson, Mark Vins, and Mario Aldecoa lead viewers on a variety of expeditions to dispel myths about dangerous wildlife and much more.

Dr. G: Medical Examiner follows renowned coroner Dr. Jan Garavaglia as she provides explanations and theories for mysterious causes of death.

Classic TV series That Girl stars Marlo Thomas as Ann Marie, an aspiring actress who moves from her hometown of Brewster, New York to try to make it big in New York City.

In faith drama Highway to Heaven, a probationary angel is sent back to earth and teams up with an ex-cop to help people.

