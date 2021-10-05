MIPCOM Content Highlights: Electric Entertainment

Electric Entertainment is an independent studio with a bold slate of television series and theatrical films.

Leverage: Redemption (pictured) finds the Hitter, the Hacker, the Grifter, and the Thief together again, this time with help from a new tech genius and corporate fixer, to take on a new kind of villain.

In sci-fi thriller To The Lake, a virus strikes Moscow, causing a group to set off on a dangerous journey to find an isolated lodge on a deserted island.

The fantasy-adventure series The Outpost portrays Talon as she avenges the destruction of her village. On her journey, she discovers she has supernatural powers she must learn to control to defend the Outpost. Seasons one through four are available.

In action-crime series Almost Paradise, a U.S. DEA agent retires to a tranquil beach in the Philippines. Against doctor’s orders, he uses his skills as a long-time operative to put away criminals.

The Fight That Never Ends is a true-story drama about a Jewish woman and a gang leader who fall in love fighting racial injustice during the 1990s Los Angeles riots.

Find the complete listings here.