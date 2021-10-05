MIPCOM Content Highlights: Condista

Condista is the leading provider of top-rated TV networks and VoD content in the U.S. and Latin America.

In the U.S., Condista offers the best Spanish-language TV channels from Latin America and Europe, as well as leading Italian channels. Condista represents more than 35 Spanish-language TV channels from countries including Mexico, Peru, Venezuela, Argentina, Spain and Colombia, reaching nearly every U.S. Hispanic household regardless of country of origin.

In Latin America, Condista represents linear TV channels and offers a robust selection of Video on Demand content, appealing to the multiple segments of the Spanish language audience.

In addition, Condista also provides support to the channels it distributes, as well as satellite and cable operators.

