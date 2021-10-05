MIPCOM Content Highlights: ATV

ATV has built a reputation on building unique Turkish dramas.

This season, the company’s distribution unit is showcasing drama Between Us. Neva is in trouble after learning that her now-dead husband took money from the shady Korhan. Neva, who will do her best to escape from Korhan and leave a decent future for her daughter, will make an offer to Alp, who is in search of a donor for his mother.

Wounded Heart depicts a story of revenge between two families. Ferit and Hande plan to marry. But when Ferit returns to the farm earlier than expected one day and sees Hande being intimate with Yaman, he heads to İstanbul and, by chance, makes a “proposal” to Ayşe.

In Trouble Maker, psychology enthusiast Ipek and chief of police Şahin cross paths after Ipek’s husband is involved in shady business. İpek and Şahin are polar opposites, but their tension proves that opposites do attract.

For My Family (pictured) portrays the lives of Kadir and his younger siblings following the sudden death of their parents. Akif, who is responsible for that unfortunate event, finds a job for Kadir and lets his siblings into the private school that he owns.

Maria and Mustafa tells the true love tale of Colombia-born Maria who returns to Turkey after her father passes away, and Turkish Mustafa, who is forced to get married to end a blood feud. Will the peace between two families be maintained when Mustafa wants to get divorced from his so-called wife Gonca?

Find the complete listings here.