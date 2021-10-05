MIPCOM Content Highlights: American Cinema International

American Cinema International (ACI) is an independent entertainment company that creates, produces, and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide.

In romance Finding Love in San Antonio (pictured), successful L.A. chef Adela gets an offer to work on a new network series. When her daughter runs away to San Antonio, Adela rushes to find her and meets a local food writer who wrote a takedown piece on Adela. Their unlikely relationship will make Adela decide if she wants to stay home in San Antonio or take the offer for her show.

Finding Love in Big Sky, Montana sees Paisley with the task of upholding her grandfather’s ranch. After being denied funding, she agrees to work with her ex-boyfriend to brainstorm ways to raise money. After 15 long years, they find the love that was there all along.

A Royal Surprise follows Riley in her visit to her boyfriend Madla’s family in South Africa. Upon arrival, she is shocked to learn that Madla is the prince of Chacula! The news jeopardizes Riley’s trust in Madla, and it’s up to him to win her back.

In Farm To Fork To Love, top chef Alice goes to Kansas to judge a food competition. She is surprised that her former college boyfriend, Christian, is among the judges. The cooking show and her reconnection with Christian will make Alice reconsider her calling and make her dreams come true.

After learning she’s been entrusted to take care of her deceased cousin’s children, an architect is torn between focusing on her career and honoring her cousin’s wish in Finding Love in Mountain View.

