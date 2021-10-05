MIPCOM Content Highlights: A+E Networks

A+E Networks is a global content company comprised of popular and culturally relevant brands in media.

The company’s content portfolio features Red Election (pictured). Against a backdrop of international tensions, two female agents must join forces to avert a Russian terrorist attack on British soil.

In Next of Kin, a psychologist suffering from mysterious pains joins forces with a cybersecurity agent. The two uncover the true reason why her DNA was recently stolen, revealing a dark past of genetic tampering.

Invisible Monsters weaves the stories of five infamous serial killers into a single narrative exploring what was happening at the time that allowed them to evade capture.

Dive into the dark underbelly of the Playboy lifestyle in Secrets of Playboy. The series includes candid interviews with the friends, employees, and confidantes of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

Cold Case Files returns to examine murder cases that have remained unsolved for years. Using advancements in technology and featuring interviews with those closest to the cases, explore the twists and turns that finally cracked fascinating cases that defied the odds.

