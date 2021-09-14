GoQuest Media Sends ‘Civil Servant’ To Globoplay

GoQuest Media closed a deal with Brazilian streaming platform Globoplay for Civil Servant.

Globoplay picked up the exclusive streaming rights to Civil Servant, produced by Telekom Srbija and Film Danas. Created and produced by Predrag Antonijevic and directed by Miroslav Lekic and Ivan Zivkovic, the spy thriller follows an ambitious Serbian Secret Service (BIA) agent, Lazar Stanojević, as he negotiates the rules of the international spy game.

Telekom Srbija, with the collaboration of Film Danas, recently began production on the third season.

Antonio Augusto Valente, content strategy manager at Globoplay, said, “The Serbian Secret Service thriller Civil Servant is part of an important strategy to bring to our audiences a great portfolio of global series, with content from different countries, but with interesting and universal themes.”

Jimmy George, vice president of Sales & Acquisitions at GoQuest Media, added, “What a brilliant debut for Civil Servant in Latin America, and we’re so glad that this captivating series has found its home with Globoplay. We hope Brazilian audiences root for the protagonist Lazar as they discover great and unique locations, engage with the characters and enjoy the novelty of learning the workings of an intelligence network that is quite unfamiliar.”