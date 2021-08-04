Up The Ladder: Autentic Distribution

Autentic Distribution brought on new members to its acquisitions and sales team.

Angelika Stebbings is responsible for the international acquisition of documentaries and factual series. She brings years of experience in acquisitions and sales from Kirchmedia, EM Entertainment, YEP TV, and Mainstream Media.

In addition, Birte Zywko has been supporting the sales team since July, overseeing all sales into France, Benelux, Nordics territories, the U.K., Spain, Portugal, the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. With more than 20 years of experience in non-fictional content, she previously worked at Studio Hamburg.

Mirjam Strasser, head of Sales & Acquisitions at Autentic Distribution, commented, “The content demand is high and it’s getting more difficult to source factual programs with the quality we need for our clients. I am thrilled about the expansion of our team with those absolute professionals in their fields. With the expertise of Angelika and Birte we can evolve with the ever-changing market and continue to curate top-notch factual productions for our sales catalogue and channels.”