Film1 Action Rolls Out In Netherlands On Amazon Prime Video Channels

Film1, the premium movie service part of SPI International’s portfolio, launched Film1 Action on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the Netherlands.

Film1 launched Film1 Premiere, Film1 Drama, and Film1 Family, and a curated on-demand selection on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the Netherlands last year. Film1 Action joins this portfolio of channels and content, which includes titles such as The Gentleman, Midway, and Midsommar. Prime members will be able to access the Film1 package as an add-on subscription.

Additional highlights from Film1 Action include Hard Kill, Django Unchained, and Rambo: Last Blood, among others.

Jeroen Bergman, managing director at Film1, commented, “The action genre is the most popular genre on Film1, which makes the inclusion of Film1 Action on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the Netherlands particularly relevant for Dutch viewers. At Film1, we are always committed to bringing the best and the most appealing content acquired from top distributors to our viewers.”