9 Story Media Group Signs Deal With THINK450

9 Story Media Group signed a content development deal with THINK450, the content and partnership arm of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA).

The partnership will see the development of two basketball-themed series for children, King of the Court and Streetball. Created by 9 Story’s Angela Santomero, and co-created by Alyson Piekarsky and Halcyon Person, King of the Court is a hybrid series mixing CG-animation and live-action elements. Streetball is a live-action series for children between six and 11, created by Person

Angela Santomero, chief creative officer for 9 Story, commented, “We are thrilled that we have the opportunity to partner with THINK450 on these upcoming properties. Basketball is a metaphor for life! We have an aligned mission with THINK450 to create a series that empowers kids to learn about themselves through sportsmanship and love of the game. The opportunity to work with NBA players to share their truth will further engage kids to learn from and with their heroes.”

Christina Norman, head of Content for THINK450, added, “Our players connect with audiences of all ages all over the world, and so many of them are parents too. We’re excited about this opportunity to co-create with 9 Story and present players with the opportunity to tell stories that will resonate with kids and families.”