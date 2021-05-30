Remembering All Our Former Friends & Colleagues

Those we loved don’t go away

They walk beside us every day

Unseen, unheard but always near

Still loved, still missed & very dear

(Poem by Richard Milnes)

The 17th annual Veterans Luncheon, like last year’s 16th edition, was celebrated virtually on its usual Thursday before the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S. For 15 years the Luncheon took place at the conclusion of the Los Angeles Screenings at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City in West Los Angeles. Let us all hope that we will be able to resume the in-person event in May 2022 on the 18th anniversary, so that we can celebrate the “new” L.A. Screenings and honor our dearly departed veterans with the in-person toasts they so richly deserve. Twenty-seven veterans participated in last year’s virtual get-together. This year, 33 veterans raised a glass.

Pictured above are the participants of the virtual 17th Annual Veterans Luncheon (from l. to r. for each row).

Top row: Dom Serafini, Michael J. Solomon, Seth Willenson, Ettore Botta, Todd Leavitt, Len Grossi, and Harris Tulchin.

Second row: Gavin Reardon, Brian McGrath, Gary Marenzi, Farrell Meisel, Vered Kollek-Meisel; Tony, Jaxon, and Ryan Friscia; Hendrik van Daalen, and John Laing.

Third row: David Armstrong, Howard Lipson, Chicca Pancaldi, Maurizio Zuccarini, Sheila Morris, Archie Purvis, John Cuddihy, Lynda Cope, and Mark Cutten.

Fourth row: David Simon, James Hannafin, Irv Holender, Larry Marotta, Anita First, Wayne Broun, Stefania Leodori, and Richard Milnes.

For a review of the Veterans Luncheons throughout the years, check out:

https://www.videoageinternational.net/l-a-screenings-veteran-luncheons-through-the-years/